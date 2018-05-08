Court to weigh fallout of Massachusetts drug lab misconduct

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2013, file photo, Sonja Farak, left, stands during her arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown, Mass. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, that thousands more cases be thrown out which were potentially tainted by misconduct of former chemist Farak. Authorities have said Farak was high almost every day she worked at a state drug lab for eight years. The Republican via AP, Pool, File Don Treeger