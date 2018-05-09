3 candidates for Nevada governor pledge to protect Medicaid

Three of the four leading candidates for Nevada governor are pledging to protect Nevada's expanded Medicaid program if elected in November.
Republican state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and Democratic Clark County Commission members Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak spoke Tuesday night several hundred members of churches and other nonprofits who urged the next governor to ensure Nevadans have access to affordable health care.
Nevada's expansion of Medicaid under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act has allowed 200,000 of the state's poor to get insurance.
Giunchigliani and Sisolak said they'd work to ensure the expanded coverage is preserved. Schwartz said he too would continue the program but questioned how Nevada could continue to pay for the program, saying the health law didn't provide a way to fund it.
Republican candidate and Attorney General Adam Laxalt did not attend the event.
Comments