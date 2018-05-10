Pharmacist who took hospice patients' drugs sentenced

A pharmacist has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two years in prison for tampering with hospice patients' pain medications, using syringes to withdraw the drugs, and replacing them with saline.
The U.S. Attorney's office says 65-year-old Thomas Kellermann, of Bedford, pleaded guilty in January to tampering with a consumer product and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. He also was fined $10,000 at his sentencing Wednesday.
Court documents say Kellermann began abusing pain relievers in 2011. He went on medical leave in 2012 but reportedly returned to the pharmacy after hours and on weekends to take drugs such as morphine and replace them with saline. The prescriptions were for hospice patients.
Prosecutors said an employee detected irregularities in certain vials of drugs. A lab analysis found them substantially below their labeled strength.
