Federal probe critical of South Dakota mental hospital

Federal investigators have concluded the death of a woman who succumbed to alcohol withdrawal at the state-run mental hospital in Yankton resulted from a number of problems at the Human Services Center.
The Argus Leader reports issues identified in a report from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services include failure to respect patients' rights and a crippling shortage of providers. The center has been plagued by worker shortages and a recent history of rapid leadership turnover.
Thirty-seven-year-old Anne White died at the state-run facility last Dec. 20, after her request to go to an emergency room was ignored.
The state Social Services Department says the hospital has made improvements and in April was found to be in compliance with federal standards. State officials declined to comment on White's death.
