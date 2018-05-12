Bloomberg warns of 'epidemic of dishonesty'

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2017 file photo, Special envoy to the United Nations for climate change Michael Bloomberg addresses the media at the One Planet Summit, in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France. Americans are facing an "epidemic of dishonesty" in Washington that's more dangerous than terrorism or communism. That's according to former the New York City Mayor who warned in a commencement speech on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Texas' Rice University that "an endless barrage of lies" and a trend toward "alternate realities" in national politics pose a dire threat to U.S. democracy. Christophe Ena AP Photo