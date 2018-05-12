Nursing homes, senior centers find bullying has no age limit

In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Marsha Wetzel sits for a portrait in her room at Glen Saint Andrew Living Community in Niles, Ill. Wetzel moved into the senior apartment complex after her partner of 30 years died and her partner’s family evicted her from the home the couple shared. She said she was met with relentless bullying by residents mostly focused on her being a lesbian. Chicago Tribune via AP Chris Sweda