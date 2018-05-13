Eyes turn to Vermont as it sees success with health system

In this Feb. 16, 2018 photo, Dr. Jeremiah Eckhaus, left, Toni Potvin, center, and social worker Kari Little, right, pose in a doctor's office in Montpelier, Vt. Potvin has been working for years with Eckhaus and Little to help her recover from liver disease. She is now part of a program that rewards a provider for keeping patients healthy, rather than for the services they provide. Wilson Ring AP Photo