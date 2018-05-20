EXCHANGE: Sensory bags, story times to benefit autistics

In this May 8, 2018 photo, Bloomington Public Library children's librarian Danny Rice displays some of the items included in "sensory bags" provided to children with autism at the library in Bloomington, Ill. The bag contains noise cancelling headphones, dark glasses, tactile devices and a set of communications cards that allow children to describe their feelings. The bag's contents will enable children to better utilize reading material and other media at the library. The Pantagraph via AP David Proeber