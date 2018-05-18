Poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal discharged from UK hospital

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018 file grab taken from CCTV video provided by ITN, former spy Sergei Skripal shops at a store in Salisbury, England. A UK hospital has announced on Friday, May 18, 2018 that ex-spy Sergei Skripal has been discharged, more than 2 months after poisoning with nerve agent. (ITN via AP, file)