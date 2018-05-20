North Carolina woman relearns how to walk after cancer

One night, Jenn Andrews sat her kids down and told them: "My foot is really sick. The doctors are going to make me better, but when I come home and you see me without my foot, just know that I'm still the same mommy and I'm still going to love you just as much."
A leg amputation is a hard concept to grasp for a 3- and 4-year-old and even harder to swallow for the active mother of two.
On March 12, Andrews, a West Forsyth graduate, had a below-the-knee amputation on her right leg to combat a rare type of cancer, a myxoid sarcoma that develops in deep soft tissue.
Only 44 cases like hers have been reported in the world.
Andrews received her first prosthetic recently and took her first steps in a month.
"I can't even put it into words, it was amazing. As soon as I saw myself standing on two feet I started crying," Andrews, 33, said. "It was the best day I've had in a while."
It all started with a pedicure in Clemmons in 2013.
A nail tech noticed a pea-sized nodule on Andrews' right foot, but because she was pregnant with her daughter at the time, Andrews initially dismissed it.
"I thought it was probably a ganglion cyst, no big deal," she said. "When I was pregnant the second time, it changed into a golf ball-sized mass on top of my foot."
Biopsies indicated the tumor was benign, but the mass was surgically removed in December 2014, because of the pain it was causing her.
Ten days later, she walked into the doctor for a post-operation check-up with her then-17-month-old daughter and 3-month-old son and received the harrowing news.
"They told me it was cancer," said Andrews, who now lives in Charlotte. "I was a new mom of two young kids, I'd just lost my job due to an organizational restructure, I was super healthy and took care of myself and I had cancer. I couldn't believe it."
The only way to be sure the cancer wouldn't return was to amputate her foot, doctors told her.
But because doctors had gotten clean margins, they decided to watch her foot carefully with monthly and then annual scans.
For a few years, nothing changed, but when she went for a scan in January, it revealed the cancer had come back more aggressive than ever.
Instead of a mass, it had developed in more of a thin pancake shape covering the top of her foot.
"They would have had to take skin and tendons and pretty much strip me to the bone. There would be a 50/50 chance of recurrence and it wasn't worth the gamble," Andrews said. "I wouldn't be able to run, walk properly, wear sandals and I'd have a lot of chronic pain. It was like saving something that wasn't worth saving."
While her case was brought up with doctors in Texas, New York, Tennessee, the Mayo Clinic, Vanderbilt University and beyond, everyone had the same conclusion: Amputation was the only option and the best chance at a cancer-free life for Andrews.
"It wasn't necessarily a hard decision to make versus a hard decision to accept," Andrews said. "My foot wasn't worth my life."
In the days leading up to Andrews' surgery, she did all her favorite active things: an Orangetheory class where she sprinted at 10.6 mph; taking her three dogs on a walk; going on a run; dancing with her friends; and jumping at a trampoline park for hours with her kids and husband.
It was her last hurrah after eight weeks of anxiety, depression and grappling with life without her right foot.
"It was hard," Andrews said of the waiting period. "I'm a very outgoing, happy, glass-half-full, positive person, and I became this recluse barely able to muster the energy to get off the couch."
To bolster her spirits the week before her surgery, Andrews decided to do a live Facebook video for her friends and family, asking them to be active for her on the day of her surgery.
"Monday, my whole life changes forever. My request . is (for you) to get out and move on Monday for me, for all the people who want to so bad and can't," Andrews tearfully said in the video. "So whether that means going to a class you love or whether that means going on a run in the rain if it's crappy outside . I'm asking you all to get out and move because you can."
The video quickly went viral and, to date, has been viewed 82,000 times.
But she didn't quite realize the scope of her message until she woke up from her surgery, she said.
Her phone was buzzing with an endless amount of social media notifications with people all over the world, including in Canada and New Zealand, posting photos of themselves exercising with the hashtag #MoveforJenn.
"I was so touched that all the people I didn't know had rallied behind me," said Andrews, a health and wellness coach. "I had the biggest smile on my face for 24 hours post-op."
Andrews said she realized this had become bigger than herself and a way to mobilize more research and awareness for a rare form of cancer.
She was in the hospital for a couple of days before she was cleared to go home.
"Cancer-free, I had become a stronger version of the person I was before," Andrews said. "A woman offered me a wheelchair as I was leaving. I smiled and said, 'No thank you. I walked myself into this hospital and I'm going to walk myself out.'"
About a month post-operation, Andrews was fitted for her first prosthetic, or what her kids — Hannah, 4, and Ari, 3 — call her "superhero foot."
It's a welcome change after a month of using a walker and crutches, but still takes some getting used to, especially when coupled with the occasional phantom pain of a missing limb.
"This experience with a rare cancer has opened my eyes to what's really important," Andrews said. "Even the simple things of picking up your child, taking your dog on a walk or going to the store to buy milk and eggs — you can't take anything for granted."
Because insurance only covers a portion of one prosthetic, Andrews' friends are raising money to offset the cost. As an active mother, Andrews would need multiple prosthetics for different functions, including one to wear in water and one to run with.
Each prosthetic ranges from $5,000 to $50,000, she said.
Andrews' goal is to walk unassisted by her birthday, May 12, and run a 5K race by the end of the year surrounded by family and friends.
"Cancer may have taken my foot, but it sure didn't take my zest for life, my sense of humor or my love for people," Andrews said. "So yes, cancer messed with the wrong girl."
