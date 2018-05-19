All-terrain wheelchair bringing Medford man outdoors

In a May 9, 2018, photo, Casey Moore tests out an all-terrain wheelchair at TouVelle State Park in Jackson County, Ore. Moore is the latest of more than a dozen people with spinal-cord injuries who are able to reconnect to the outdoors thanks to David's Chair, the legacy of a Medford man who refused to allow a debilitating disease keep him from enjoying the outdoors. The Medford Mail Tribune via AP Jamie Lusch