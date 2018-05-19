Congo says 3 new Ebola cases confirmed in large city

In this photo taken Monday, May 14, 2018, members of a Red Cross team don protective clothing before heading out to look for suspected victims of Ebola, in Mbandaka, Congo. Congo's Ebola outbreak has spread to Mbandaka, a crossroads city of more than 1 million people, in a troubling turn that marks one of the few times the vast, impoverished country has encountered the lethal virus in an urban area.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies via AP

Karsten Voigt