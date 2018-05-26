New treatment gives hope to children with resistant leukemia

In a Wednesday, April 11, 2018 photo, bag of Makena Eighmy's T cells and other white blood cells hangs beside the bed as she has her cells removed at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. The cells were shipped to a lab in New Jersey, where a disarmed, HIV-like virus was used to insert a gene into the T cells so they would recognize a marker on Makena's leukemia cells and kill them. Wisconsin State Journal via AP Amber Arnold