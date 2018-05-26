EXCHANGE: Education, artistic talent combined in K-9 kits

In this May 3, 2018 photo, Paul Fedyniak, who is set to graduate from UI college of veterinary medicine this month, poses with veterinary medical kits he developed for first responders to help police dogs injured in the line of duty in Urbana, Ill. Fedyniak raised donations for the kits he created for K9 units and EMS services after seeing a need for dog-specific medical supplies to help ambulances that could, potentially, transport an injured K9 unit dog to a vet hospital. He also painted dog and cat portraits to raise more money, and he hopes to form a non-profit to continue supplying these kits to police, fire departments and ambulance services after he graduates and goes to work as a veterinarian in Chicago. The News-Gazette via AP Rick Danzl