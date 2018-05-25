Officials: Deadly Nipah virus has not spread in south India

In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, paramedics wear protective suits as a precautionary measure against the Nipah virus as they bury Valachekutti Mosa's body, died of the same virus, in Kozhikode, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. More than 10 people have died of Nipah since an outbreak began earlier this month in Kerala, health officials say. There is no vaccine for the virus, which can cause raging fevers, convulsions and vomiting, and kills up to 75 percent of people who come down with it. K.Shijith AP Photo