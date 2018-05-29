Doctors say future uncertain for poisoned Skripals

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 file photo, police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering the the spot where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to an "unknown substance" in Salisbury, England. Doctors who treated poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia say they don't know what their long-term prognosis is. The pair were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury March 4 after being exposed to a nerve agent known as Novichok. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo