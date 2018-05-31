Women take abortion pills in Northern Ireland protest

Eleanor Crossey Malone, center, from the socialist feminist group Rosa, after claiming to have taken an abortion pill during a demonstration outside Belfast's Crown and High Courts, Northern Ireland Thursday May 31, 2018. Pro-choice campaigners have taken what they say are abortion pills outside a Belfast court as pressure grows to ease Northern Ireland's strict ban on terminating pregnancies. Northern Ireland is the only part of the U.K. in which abortion is illegal in all but exceptional cases. Last week the neighboring Republic of Ireland voted to remove a constitutional ban on abortions, making the north's position even more anomalous. PA via AP David Young