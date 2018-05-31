New Mexico gubernatorial candidates spar over tax returns

FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Democratic Congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham addresses political supporters and campaign volunteers at the opening of a campaign office in Santa Fe, N.M. Two of the four candidates for governor in New Mexico have provided their tax returns in response to a request from a newspaper. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that two Democrats, businessman Jeff Apodaca and state Sen. Joseph Cervantes, agreed to the newspaper's request to provide their tax returns. But Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican Steve Pearce declined to provide tax returns and instead offered the documents they file as members of Congress, which don't provide as much detail. Morgan Lee, File AP Photo