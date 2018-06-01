Got indigestion? These cows could solve your milk problem

In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dan Ripley, left, and his brother Tom Ripley of the Ripley Family Farm check on a Guernsey calf at their facility in Moravia, N.Y., Thursday May 17, 2018. Dairy companies looking for ways to appeal to people who avoid milk because of indigestion are promoting what they describe as a natural, easier-drinking alternative called A2 milk. “Our approach has been, ‘Listen, if you thought you had trouble with milk, try our A2 milk because you may be able to have it,’” said Dan Ripley, whose farm has both ordinary cows and those producing what he sells as “Premium A2 Guernsey” milk. Michael Hill AP Photo