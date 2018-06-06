Trustees report warns Medicare finances worsening

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2013 file photo, the Social Security Administration's main campus is seen in Woodlawn, Md. Medicare’s financial problems have gotten worse, and Social Security’s can’t be ignored forever. The government’s annual assessment is a sobering checkup on programs vital to the middle class. The report from program trustees says Medicare will become insolvent in 2026, three years earlier than previously forecast. The report says Social Security will become insolvent in 2034, no change from the projection last year. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo