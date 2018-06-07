US Embassy in China sends new alert for mystery health issue

A security person walks outside the U.S. consulate building in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The United States has evacuated several more government workers out of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou after medical testing revealed they might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have already hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba, the State Department said Wednesday. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said "a number of individuals" have been brought to the U.S. They are in addition to a U.S. worker in Guangzhou who was evacuated earlier, as the Trump administration had already disclosed. Kelvin Chan AP Photo