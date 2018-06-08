Murphy hasn't reviewed new pot bills but backs legalization

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is reiterating his support for legalizing recreational marijuana and expanding the medical cannabis program but stopping short of saying he'd sign new legislation.
Murphy said Friday at a news conference in New Brunswick he had not seen the bills yet, but he "wants to do both."
Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney and state Sen. Nicholas Scutari announced the new bills Friday.
The legislation comes as the Democratic governor pushes for recreational pot as part of a campaign promise. His budget assumes marijuana will be legalized and banks on $60 million in revenues.
Under the legislation, people 21 and over could possess, buy, or transport an ounce or less of marijuana.
Another bill allows any health-care practitioner permitted to prescribe controlled substances to write prescriptions.
