Food worker contracts hepatitis A in West Virginia county

Health officials in West Virginia say a county has confirmed a second case of a food service worker being diagnosed with hepatitis A.
News outlets report Wayne County health officials say in a news release the latest case involves an employee who works at Java Joe's locations in Ceredo and Kenova.
An employee at a pizza restaurant in Ceredo was diagnosed with the disease last month.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hepatitis A is a communicable disease of the liver caused by a virus. It is usually transmitted person-to-person or by consuming contaminated food or water.
A Kanawha County resident died last month related to the hepatitis A outbreak. There have been dozens of other confirmed or suspected cases, but health officials say the risk to the general public remains low.
