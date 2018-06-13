Police: Woman gave birth prematurely, covered baby with pot

Police in Florida say a woman gave birth to a premature baby and left her near a backyard shed covered by an empty plant bucket.
News outlets report 20-year-old Martha Godinez-Diaz was arrested Monday on felony child abuse and neglect charges. The baby survived.
An arrest affidavit says the child's grandfather found the baby. Godinez-Diaz's boyfriend told police she called him, complaining of stomach pains. When he and other relatives arrived home, she said she was fine. But they noticed a change in the size of her abdomen.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the placenta was still attached to the baby.
Officials said the baby has a "genetic malformation of the brain." She remains in the hospital.
Godinez-Diaz is being held without bond. An attorney isn't listed on jail records.
