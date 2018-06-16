Army veteran survives hardships, finds new purpose

Portrait of Nathan Brown in his home in Kalispell, Montana on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Brown, who has survived homelessness, war, post-traumatic stress disorder and an attempted suicide, wears a hat with a badge that reads, "Bomb Squad: If you see me running, try to keep up" reminiscent of his time working in explosive ordnance disposal for the U.S. Army. Daily Inter Lake via AP Brenda Ahearn