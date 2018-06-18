Recent editorials published in Iowa newspapers

Des Moines Register. June 14, 2018
Iowa's increased suicide rate must become a call to action
New federal report shows the importance of increasing access to mental health services and reducing access to firearms
If Iowa leaders needed another reason to follow through with improving mental health services, it arrived in a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Suicide rates among Americans age 10 or older have risen significantly in nearly every state, making it the 10th-leading cause of death in the country. Iowa's rate increased 36.2 percent since the late 1990s. Last year, 433 of our neighbors died by suicide.
Federal researchers used information from medical examiners and law enforcement reports to determine that about half of people who died by suicide had a known or diagnosed mental health condition. Yet the struggles of many people may never be formally documented. The fact that they took their own lives is clear evidence they needed help they did not receive.
The CDC report offers a reminder of the importance of overcoming stigmas associated with conditions such as depression and anxiety. That means talking about mental illness the same way we talk about diabetes, heart disease or other health conditions.
It also means ensuring help is actually available for people who need it. A new mental health facility in Clive or legislatively created "access centers" won't help much if there aren't enough professionals to staff them. There will be no net gain if the workers migrate from other facilities where they're also needed.
Unfortunately, qualified mental health workers are in short supply in this state. Iowa has only 278 health professionals who specialize in psychiatry and can prescribe medication, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Des Moines. These include 123 psychiatrists in practices where people can access them, 122 nurse practitioners and 33 physician assistants.
That is one trained professional for every 11,151 Iowans.
Though this state needs more mental health workers, an influx of them is unlikely, particularly in rural areas. Facing that reality requires rethinking how care is delivered.
Iowa leaders should consider allowing some therapists to receive additional training allowing them to prescribe medication. Family physicians, who can write prescriptions, may need to do more to coordinate care with counselors who cannot.
And Iowans need health insurance to pay for care. The expansion of Medicaid in Iowa under the Affordable Care Act provided coverage to about 150,000 Iowans. Health providers are now paid to treat previously uninsured patients. That provides more resources to invest in infrastructure, including mental health services. It's why politicians must stop seeking to reduce access to Medicaid for Iowans.
The CDC report also offers a wake-up call on the accessibility of firearms, which were used in about half of suicides. Iowa should consider allowing gun violence restraining orders. Family members concerned about an unstable loved one could petition a court for temporary removal of firearms from someone in crisis who demonstrates a risk to self or others. An analysis of the effects of a similar law in Connecticut found one life was saved for every 10 to 20 orders issued.
There is no easy fix for preventing suicides. Having resources and access to the best professionals may not be enough, as the recent suicides of fashion designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain show. But Iowa can do more to try to prevent these tragedies.
____
Dubuque Telegraph Herald. June, 15, 2018
Burlington secrecy not in the public's interest
It's our deeply and long-held opinion that the public's interest is best served when the public's business is accessible to the public.
There are few, if any, issues of greater public interest than community safety and the conduct of its law enforcement officers. Thus, we've been more than troubled — outraged, actually — by government's obsession the past 3½ years to keep the public in the dark over what we and other government-transparency advocates refer to as "the Burlington case."
To briefly review: On Jan. 6, 2015, Burlington police officer Jesse Hill, responding to a call of a domestic disturbance at a residence, accidentally shot and killed one of the residents, 34-year-old Autumn Steele. The intended target was the family dog, which aggressively confronted the officer and might or might not have bitten him.
What the public knows about this incident is limited, even though video of the tragic event was captured by the officer's body-worn camera. Even after an investigation ended with the officer cleared of any criminal charges, the City of Burlington and state Division of Criminal Investigation have steadfastly fought to keep secret the documents in the case, including the video. That secrecy is currently the subject of an open-records complaint before the Iowa Public Information Board.
A shaky 12-second clip is all the video authorities have made public. Attorneys' recent statements in a federal wrongful-death lawsuit indicate that there are inconsistencies among official reports and what is seen in the full video.
Last week, when attorneys for Burlington and the Steele estate disclosed that they had reached an agreement on an out-of-court settlement in the federal suit, details of the agreement, including the public dollars that would be involved, weren't disclosed. Until everything is finalized, that is not surprising.
What was surprising is the lengths to which government officials have been trying to keep most details of the incident blocked from the public. Not quite half the many motions and legal briefs in the federal case have been sealed from public view.
The Iowa Freedom of Information Council, of which the Telegraph Herald parent company Woodward Communications, Inc., is a charter member, has asked to intervene in the federal lawsuit. With the Steele family's consent, the organization seeks to argue for the documents to be unsealed.
In light of the legitimate and extreme public interest and concern when a law enforcement officer fires a weapon, as well as the expenditure of taxpayer dollars in the aftermath, the public should know what is going on. Dubious defenses and sealed documents to maintain secrecy should not be permitted.
The Burlington documents, including the video, should be made public.
____
Quad-City Times. June 15, 2018
Grassley's right about 'farm bill' grift
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, showed up Wednesday determined to end a racket that's been bilking U.S. taxpayers for years. But he was the only one who seemed to care.
The 20 other members of the Senate Agriculture Committee were unconcerned with the widespread abuse of farm payouts that's long plagued forebears of the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, colloquially known as the "farm bill." Grassley's amendment would have capped personal payments to farmers at $125,000. And, of greater import, it would have restricted payments to a farmer, a spouse and just one "manager," regardless of the the operation's size.
Grassley spent months laying the groundwork for his amendment that died unceremoniously Wednesday in committee. Earlier this week, he presented his proposal — which would have cracked down on farm subsidy payouts, 70 percent of which go to millionaire-owned industrial operations — to the conservative think-tank, the Heritage Foundation. He's garnered support from fiscal conservatives. He's made his pitch to agriculture groups. And on Wednesday, he was the first person in the committee room, raring to make his case.
Yet, the group that mattered most, his colleagues on the Senate Ag Committee, wouldn't have it, including fellow Iowa Republican Joni Ernst. The committee approved 1,000-page farm bill, sans Grassley's pro-taxpayer amendment, on Wednesday by 20-1 vote. Only Grassley dissented.
Grassley's now-deceased proposal would have been no minor tweak. The farm bill is a massive taxpayer expense, costing more than $800 billion over 10 years, according to federal estimates. Farm subsidies and crop insurance are expected cost up to $140 billion throughout the life of the bill.
And, as traditional family farms continue to go the way of the dodo, taxpayers seem destined to continue showering wealthy CEOs in cash.
U.S. Department of Agriculture's rules regulating to payout cap have long been weak and easily abused. Large-scale operations just name their relatives "managers" and sprinkle the taxpayer-subsidized wealth throughout the family.
It's this reality which Grassley attempted to grapple. And it's only going to get worse as massive, industrial operations continue to consume smaller farms incapable of meeting the required economies of scale. About one-quarter of Iowa's farms already own 70 percent of the cropland, reported The Des Moines Register this past year. Family farms — often growing crops on between 800 and 1,000 acres — are being consumed by these behemoths at an increasing rate, David Peters, an Iowa State University rural sociologist, told the newspaper.
What's particularly troubling is the draft farm bill in the allegedly fiscally hawkish U.S. House would have only made things worse, if it hadn't foundered due to a Democratic revolt. It would have expanded the list of eligible payout recipient list to include cousins, nieces and nephews. And it would have waved the $125,000 cap when large operations were involved.
The House draft was, in a very real sense, an effort to shift even more taxpayer dollars to the wealthy and well connected. Direct payouts were intended to support at-risk farmers in the event of climate catastrophe. Instead, they've mutated into a twisted transfer of wealth from rank-and-file taxpayers to an elite few who can weather a bad year.
After Wednesday, the Senate draft of the farm bill will take center stage as the deadline for passage looms. The House bill stalled due to ridiculous bickering over nutrition programs for the poor. The Senate version makes no effort to rein in the very type of taxpayer abuse that too many Republicans love to highlight when it involves a welfare program.
But, on Wednesday, Grassley stood alone on the Senate Ag Committee. The panel's other 20 members lacked the guts to challenge the welfare queens who fund their campaigns.
____
Sioux City Journal. June 14, 2018
Now he's General 'Bud' Day
Something he, unfortunately, didn't get to enjoy when he was alive finally happened in death for Sioux City native and American military hero George E. "Bud" Day.
On June 8, the Air Force presented Day's widow, Doris, with her husband's posthumous honorary promotion from colonel to brigadier general during a concert at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, the Air Force Times reported.
One of our country's most-decorated veterans, Day died at 88 at his home in Shalimar, Fla., on July 27, 2013. A Medal of Honor recipient, he served our nation with distinction in three wars. His five years, seven months and 13 days as a POW during the Vietnam war and the unspeakable torture he endured is well-chronicled.
The promotion ends years of determined efforts by committed advocates here and elsewhere (in particular, we cite the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce as a leader) to secure for Day the rank he earned.
In a Nov. 11, 2007, editorial headlined "Continuing the Crusade," we wrote of our support for a Day promotion at a time when its prospects appeared dim.
"In typical fashion, the humble Day does not seek this attention and honor," we wrote then. "Rather, his hometown seeks it for him. When this nation needed Day, when his fellow POWs needed Day, when retired veterans needed Day, he was there. Doing this for him seems the least our community can do in return."
To their credit, Day supporters didn't surrender, didn't waver. We commend everyone who worked and applied pressure behind the scenes through the years to honor Day in this meaningful way.
Questions related to why this promotion took so long ("... we can't help but wonder if Day still isn't the victim of military politics," we wrote in 2007) linger in our minds, but it serves no useful purpose to dwell on the past today.
Rather, we choose to focus on what's most important: The fact our late, larger-than-life native son from this point forward can be referred to as General "Bud" Day.
