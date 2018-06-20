Man awarded $18.4 million in lawsuit over canceled HIV test

A Boston jury has awarded a man $18.4 million in damages in his lawsuit against his former doctors for failing to test him for HIV, leaving the virus to progress to AIDS.
The Boston Globe reports the jury ruled in favor of 48-year-old Sean Stentiford Monday in his lawsuit against internist Stephen Southard and neurologist Kinan Hreib.
Stentiford said in his lawsuit that he consented to an HIV test in 2007 because he was experiencing facial paralysis. The lawsuit says Hreib canceled the test because he felt Stentiford had no risk of HIV.
Stentiford's lawyer says the man should've been tested because he is gay and was exposed to bodily fluids while working as a paramedic.
Lawyers for the doctors have not responded to requests for comment.
