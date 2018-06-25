North Texan with autism uses virtual learning to help others

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, JUNE 25 - In this May 2, 2018 photo, Kyle Barton, standing, who is on the autism spectrum and is a graduate and instructor at the nonPareil Institute in Plano, Texas. The institute is a non-profit that helps adults with autism through technical, vocational and social training. Iain Morrison, front, and Jake Raybon, work in the Unreal World Builder I class where students learn a software used to create video games in the class. The Dallas Morning News via AP Ron Baselice