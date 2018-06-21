Lincoln under water boil order for E. coli bacteria

Residents of Lincoln are being told to boil tap water before they consume it, after one home's water supply twice tested positive for E. coli bacteria.
Mayor Gerarld Wise says he believes it's an isolated situation. But The Bismarck Tribune reports officials are taking precautions as they look for the source of the contamination.
Nearly 1,300 homes are affected by the boil order.
The state Health Department is testing water from nine locations in the city near Bismarck, and the boil order won't be lifted unless all of the tests come back negative.
