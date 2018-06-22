Where pot is now legal, no-longer-criminals seek forgiveness

In this June 12, 2018, photo, Steven Martin, left, works with Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George in Burlington, Vt., on paperwork to remove a minor marijuana conviction from his record. Vermont is poised to legalize the recreational use of marijuana on July 1 and some jurisdictions are helping people remove previous marijuana convictions from their records. A number of other states and jurisdictions across the country have similar programs. David Jordan AP Photo