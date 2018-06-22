Mexican players can have beef again at the World Cup

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, nutritionist Beatriz Boullosa speaks during an interview after a training session of Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia. Mexico's mantra for this World Cup is "No Excuses," and that includes no complaining about the food. The team brought two tons of food to Russia, along with everything necessary to make their players favorites, including traditional tacos, cheesy quesadillas and, of course, their hot salsas. Eduardo Verdugo AP Photo