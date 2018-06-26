Singapore scare highlights US anxiety over mystery injuries

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, a car carrying United States President Donald Trump enters Sentosa island where the summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at the Capella Hotel in Sentosa, Singapore. As Trump was heading to Singapore, a State Department diplomatic security agent who was part of the advance team reported hearing an unusual sound he believed was similar to what was experienced by U.S. diplomats in Cuba and China who later became ill. The agent immediately underwent medical screening. It turned out to be a false alarm, but the rapid response showed Washington’s concern over the mysterious health incidents. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo