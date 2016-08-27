Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

The memorial and funeral service is today shooting victim Deonn Carter. The Columbus Police Department led the funeral procession from the family's home to Cascade Hills Church for the 1pm memorial service. We'll have more comprehensive coverage later today at www.ledger-enquirer.com and in the Saturday print edition of The Ledger-Enquirer.
Columbus Regional Health hosted Wednesday its first Public Safety Luncheon to update public safety personnel on changes at Midtown Medical Center, recognize three First Friday Heroes, and thank them for their role in the "chain of survival".
According to multiple news reports, it appears Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's proposed lottery might not make it on the ballot in November. Bentley discussed the proposed lottery during a recent stop in Phenix City, Alabama. Here are his comments.
The family of David Pollard, the former Carver High baseball coach killed in a traffic accident in April, plans to file a suit against the city. These are excerpts from the Tuesday morning press conference at the Columbus Public Library where lawyers for the family announced their intention to file suit.
Twenty one law enforcement students from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Columbus volunteered this past weekend to paint, do yard work and make other repairs at Grace House of Columbus, a transitional shelter that helps homeless men get back on their feet.
An eyewitness recalls what she saw at the school bus crash site early this morning at the intersection of Garret and Jackson roads. The accident has led to the death of the bus driver and serious injuries among four children at Mathews Elementary School. Parents and grandparents of children at the school expressed concerns and empathy.