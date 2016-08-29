2 boaters hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

Two people have been hospitalized after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning while boating near Havre de Grace.
The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2bCQM8F ) reports that a man and a woman were taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon.
Susquehanna Deputy Fire Chief Steve Allers says the couple had been on the water near the Tidewater Marina when they alerted authorities after apparently inhaling too much exhaust from their boat's engine.
One of two dogs that were on board was also treated.
