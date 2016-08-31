The Phenix City Police Department needs your help identifying the man in this surveillance video. He is wanted for questioning regarding a recent theft. The Phenix City Police Department said the incident happened between 10 and 10:40 a.m. Aug. 23 at a residence in the 900 block of Sanford Road. Two windows with a total value of approximately $300 were stolen. Contact the Phenix City Police Investigations Div. at (334) 448-2813 or (334) 448-2825 with information. You do not have to reveal your name.
The Springer family of actors, students, benefactors and friends filled the house to share stories, celebrate and embrace the longtime Springer Theatre associate artistic director and founder of the Springer Theatre Academy who died following a two-year fight with cancer
Hundreds of Columbus public safety officers, coworkers, friends and family gathered to say goodbye to Deonn Carter, who one speaker called "the manifestation of love." Carter died of gunshot wounds 11 days after being shot during an attempted armed robbery
The memorial and funeral service is today shooting victim Deonn Carter. The Columbus Police Department led the funeral procession from the family's home to Cascade Hills Church for the 1pm memorial service. We'll have more comprehensive coverage later today at www.ledger-enquirer.com and in the Saturday print edition of The Ledger-Enquirer.