Columbus State issues "All Clear" for residence hall and surrounding area

Columbus State University has called off a search for an armed suspect after evidence showed that there was no threat in Clearview Hall. 
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Phenix City police need your help identifying this man

The Phenix City Police Department needs your help identifying the man in this surveillance video. He is wanted for questioning regarding a recent theft. The Phenix City Police Department said the incident happened between 10 and 10:40 a.m. Aug. 23 at a residence in the 900 block of Sanford Road. Two windows with a total value of approximately $300 were stolen. Contact the Phenix City Police Investigations Div. at (334) 448-2813 or (334) 448-2825 with information. You do not have to reveal your name.

News

Columbus Police lead funeral procession for Deonn Carter

The memorial and funeral service is today shooting victim Deonn Carter. The Columbus Police Department led the funeral procession from the family's home to Cascade Hills Church for the 1pm memorial service. We'll have more comprehensive coverage later today at www.ledger-enquirer.com and in the Saturday print edition of The Ledger-Enquirer.

