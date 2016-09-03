Sonny Coulter on Phenix City and Columbus

Descendants of mill workers, Jeanette and Gene Craig were the first in their families to graduate from college. That enabled them to become dedicated educators with a combined 70 years of service in the Muscogee County School District before they retired in 1995. Now, thanks to the Craig family’s generosity, more folks have the chance to pursue higher education.
The Springer family of actors, students, benefactors and friends filled the house to share stories, celebrate and embrace the longtime Springer Theatre associate artistic director and founder of the Springer Theatre Academy who died following a two-year fight with cancer
Hundreds of Columbus public safety officers, coworkers, friends and family gathered to say goodbye to Deonn Carter, who one speaker called "the manifestation of love." Carter died of gunshot wounds 11 days after being shot during an attempted armed robbery