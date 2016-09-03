New sculpture graces riverwalk near old Eagle & Phenix Mill

A new sculpture has been installed on the Columbus riverwalk near the old Eagle & Phenix Mill — and it is vastly different from any other piece of public art in the city. Two Columbus State University professors — sculptor Michael McFalls and poet Nick Norwood — collaborated on the effort commissioned by W.C. Bradley Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Olivié and his wife, Marleen De Bode Olivié.
Sewing a Love for Learning: Columbus family establishes college scholarship fund

Descendants of mill workers, Jeanette and Gene Craig were the first in their families to graduate from college. That enabled them to become dedicated educators with a combined 70 years of service in the Muscogee County School District before they retired in 1995. Now, thanks to the Craig family’s generosity, more folks have the chance to pursue higher education.

Phenix City police need your help identifying this man

The Phenix City Police Department needs your help identifying the man in this surveillance video. He is wanted for questioning regarding a recent theft. The Phenix City Police Department said the incident happened between 10 and 10:40 a.m. Aug. 23 at a residence in the 900 block of Sanford Road. Two windows with a total value of approximately $300 were stolen. Contact the Phenix City Police Investigations Div. at (334) 448-2813 or (334) 448-2825 with information. You do not have to reveal your name.

