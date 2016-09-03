News
New sculpture graces riverwalk near old Eagle & Phenix Mill
A new sculpture has been installed on the Columbus riverwalk near the old Eagle & Phenix Mill — and it is vastly different from any other piece of public art in the city. Two Columbus State University professors — sculptor Michael McFalls and poet Nick Norwood — collaborated on the effort commissioned by W.C. Bradley Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Olivié and his wife, Marleen De Bode Olivié.Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer