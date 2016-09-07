Business

September 7, 2016 10:47 AM

Grain higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery was 4.25 cents higher at $3.7520 a bushel; Sept. corn was 2.50 cents higher at $3.1920 bushel; December oats was 2.50 cents higher at $1.76 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans gained 16.50 cents to $9.91 a bushel.

Beef and pork prices were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle was 1.15 cents higher at $1.0118 a pound; September feeder cattle was 1.25 cents higher at $1.3175 pound; October lean hogs gained 1.58 cents to to $.6050 a pound.

