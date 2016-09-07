TSYS and Synovus to put cash in investors’ hands

Investors in the stock of TSYS and Synovus Financial Corp. — both headquartered in Columbus — will soon have a little extra cash in their hands.
Global credit card and payments processor TSYS said its board of directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents per share of its common stock. It is payable Oct. 3 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 22. TSYS does business in more than 80 nations around the world, including the U.S., Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
Shares of TSYS closed up 19 cents at $50.40 apiece Wednesday in trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock’s 52-week range is $37.47 to $56.69 per share.
The board of regional banking firm Synovus will issue a dividend of 12 cents per share, payable Oct. 3 to those holding its stock as of Sept. 15. Synovus oversees about $29 billion in assets through its 28 divisions in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. It operates 253 branches and 335 automated teller machines.
Shares of Synovus rose 26 cents each to $33 in trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Its 52-week range is $25.48 to $33.80 per share.
