Business

September 12, 2016 9:13 AM

CEO Dan Amos to talk about Aflac brand at CSU series

From staff reports

If you’ve never heard Aflac Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Amos speak, this is your chance.

The executive is scheduled to discuss the Aflac brand during Columbus State University’s Department of Communication Speaker Series on Sept. 20. The program begins at 7 p.m. in Main Stage Theatre, in the Riverside Theatre Complex at 10th Street and Bay Avenue. It is free and open to the public.

The Department of Communication Speaker Series began in September 2014 and is presented in fall and spring every year. It serves up topics of interest, with leading public relations, business and media professionals sharing their knowledge and experiences with students and the community.

For more information about the speaker series, visit www.ColumbusState.edu/COMM or call 706-507-8614.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

An in-school restaurant offers high schoolers real business experience

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos