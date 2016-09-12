Get an oil change for your vehicle Wednesday, benefit Muscular Distrophy

The Tire Engineers locations in Columbus and Phenix City are helping a worthy cause once again on Wednesday.
The auto shop’s parent company, Birmingham, Ala.-based Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers, said the local outlets will donate all oil change and tire rotation proceeds to the Columbus chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. MD supports treatment of children and adults suffering from weakened and atrophied muscle mass, as well as fund the research to find a cure for those suffering from the various diseases.
Here are the Tire Engineers locations participating in the promotion:
• 2041 Auburn Ave. in Columbus
• 7608 Schomburg Road in Columbus
• 1642 Whittlesey Road in Columbus
• 5370 Riverchase Drive in Phenix City
Visit MDA’s website for more about the organization.
