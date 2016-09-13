Runway repairs shut down Columbus Airport for two days

The arrival of extensive runway repairs at Columbus Airport means no flights are being allowed in or out of the city through at least 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“This will be a hard closure,” the airport said in a note on its website. “No provisions will be made for any arriving or departing aircraft during the period.”
One runway was shut down early Monday morning. It should reopen after the brief closure. A second runway will be impacted for about four months.
Columbus Airport undergoes periodic repairs to its runways to maintain safe takeoffs and landings for the commercial and private aircraft using the facility.
Columbus Metro Airport has four flights into and out of the city daily, with Delta Connection, a feeder for Delta Air Lines, moving travelers to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The Atlanta airport itself has embarked on a $6 billion expansion and improvement project.
