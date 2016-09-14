‘Fantasy’ jobs up for grabs at hiring event next week

It may still feel warm and humid outside, but Callaway Gardens is getting a jump on its autumn staffing needs.
Specifically, the resort destination in Pine Mountain, Ga., about 45 minutes north of Columbus, has scheduled a job fair on Sept. 22 for its fall season that includes Fantasy in Lights, its most popular event of the year. The hiring event is 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. that day at Azalea Hall (next to Rockin’ Robins Malt Shop and Pizzeria), 5887 Georgia Hwy. 354.
Callaway Gardens typically employs about 400 people full-time and another 600 part-time, making it a large employer in Pine Mountain and Harris County.
General seasonal positions available include cooks, dining room attendants, food servers, hosts/hostesses, cashiers and housekeeping. Staffing needed for Fantasy in Lights include the areas and positions of reservations, front desk agents, ticket office, trolley drivers, greeters, public areas, attendants and costume characters.
Other full- and part-time positions available include the areas of sous chef, marketing, horticulture, senior restaurant supervisor, front desk agent, housekeepers, house person, cooks, food dervers, customer service/switchboard, stewarding, stewarding truck driver, golf cart attendants, safety officers, vehicle maintenance mechanic, and heating and air system technician.
For other jobs needing to be filled, or to apply online, visit www.callawaygardens.com/careers.
Those who can’t the job fair on Sept. 22 also can apply in person 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email a resume to hr@callawaygardens.com.
Fantasy in Lights is scheduled to begin Nov. 12 and run through Jan. 7. The attraction includes 8 million lights and 15 colorful scenes along a paved route in the gardens, with personal vehicles allowed to drive through it or shuttles being offered to guests. Special nights for walking and bicycling have taken place in the past.
Tony Adams: 706-571-8574, @ledgerbizz
Comments