Columbus’ Hughston Clinic partners with Premier Orthopaedics in Nashville, Tenn.

The Hughston Clinic, based on Veterans Parkway in Columbus, said Friday it has entered a partnership with Nashville, Tenn.-based Premier Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine.
The Tennessee company, which has seven locations in the Nashville metro area, as well as a surgery center, is expected to begin using the Hughston name starting Sept. 26. It has about 25 physicians. Hughston Clinic, which has offices in Nashville and in Dickson, Tenn., has about 30 physicians.
“Together we will build an organization that centers itself on excellence and customer service in providing the best orthopaedic care to Nashville and the surrounding area,” Mark Baker, Hughston’s chief executive officer since 2009, said in a statement. “Hughston will provide the organizational infrastructure that will ensure a parallel track in providing a nimble and focused administration for a group of physicians who deliver high quality care.”
Hughston Clinic, which dates to its 1949 founding by orthopedic pioneer and legend, Dr. Jack C. Hughston, operates orthopedic facilities and trauma centers in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee. The physician-owned company also operates Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital off Riverchase Drive in Phenix City.
The companies said they expect Hughston’s “organizational infrastructure to bring economies of scale and adaptation to an ever-changing environment of heath care in the Southeast.” Services performed by Premier’s doctors run the gamut, including general orthopedics — problems with feet, ankles, elbows, hands, hips, knees and shoulders — as well as bone health, fractures, osteoporosis, spinal issues and sports medicine.
“The physicians of Premier Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine are excited to be affiliated with the world-renowned Hughston Clinic, a longtime, recognized leader in patient care for orthopaedic services,” Dr. Joseph Wieck, Premier’s president, said in a statement. “ We are made stronger and are better able to face the challenges in the current health-care environment through this relationship.”
