Momma G’s offering buy one-get one free sandwich on 40th birthday

Restaurant company Momma Goldberg’s, champion of the steamed sandwich, is celebrating its 40th “birthday” on Thursday, and its hungry customers will be able to enjoy the moment as well.
The Auburn, Ala.-based chain, which has two locations in Columbus, said Wednesday it will be offering buy one-get one free Momma’s Love sandwiches all day Thursday, along with birthday cake and pint glasses commemorating four decades of serving people.
The Momma’s Love sandwich is served on a seeded hoagie bun with roast beef, ham, hickory-smoked turkey breast and muenster cheese. It also has spicy brown mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato and what is known as Momma’s Sauce.
The Columbus eateries are at 1101 Broadway and 2603 Manchester Expressway.
“Turning 40 is a milestone,” Nick Davis, president of Momma G’s Inc., said in a statement. “We felt our 40th birthday was the perfect time to honor founders Don and Betty DeMent, as well as celebrate all those who have contributed to making Momma’s a special place for generations with the publication of Momma’s Love.”
The company said the release of a book titled, “Momma’s Love,” will take place at its 26 restaurants on Thursday as well. The company operates 19 locations in Alabama, six in Georgia and one in South Carolina. The cost of each book is $15, with $3 from each sale going to the charity Reach Out and Read. The organization is geared toward families with young children, including infants, encouraging parents to read to the them early in life and get them hooked on learning in general.
“Readers may be surprised at the rich history of humanity centered around Momma’s,” said the book’s author, Mary Ellen Hendrix. “There are stories of proposals, historic football games, natural disasters, one explosion, student shenanigans, famous visitors, robberies, and an amazing thread of understanding and helpfulness from both sides of the sandwich counter.”
The company, which also goes by the name Momma G’s, said Auburn Mayor Bill Ham, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Alabama Sen. Tom Whatley will each proclaim Sept. 22 officially “Momma Goldberg’s Day.”
For more information, visit www.mommagoldbergsdeli.com.
Tony Adams: 706-571-8574, @ledgerbizz
