Ribbon-cutting scheduled for career center in Detroit

A 10,000-square-foot center housing job readiness and financial training programs is opening in Detroit.
Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to attend a ribbon-cutting Thursday for the North End Career Center.
It will house Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit's Flip the Script and Center for Working Families programs. More than 700 people are expected to be served through the center, with 300 competitive job placements expected annually.
Flip the Script is designed to break down employment barriers. The Center for Working Families program provides financial coaching and planning.
This project received about $2 million in community investment.
Vanguard Community Development Corp. acquired and developed the once-vacant building.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. brokered the partnership with Vanguard and contributed $1 million. The Kresge Foundation gave a $750,000 grant.
