Philippines suspends 20 mines for environmental violations

Philippine officials say they have ordered the suspension of 20 more mines, mostly nickel producers, for environmental violations, threatening to tighten supply from the world's top nickel ore exporter.
Environment Secretary Gina Lopez, a staunch environmentalist who has deplored the environmental degradation caused by open-pit mines, made the announcement Tuesday with her undersecretary, Leo Jasareno.
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources earlier suspended 10 other mines and declared a moratorium on new projects. The suspensions resulted from an audit started shortly after President Rodrigo Duterte came to office on June 30.
Jasareno said companies named Tuesday will be provided a copy of the audit report and asked to explain their violations in seven days. If they are eventually closed, the total number of mines shut would rise to 30.
