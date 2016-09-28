What’s going on in Columbus? Major upgrade lets you know and share

There are more than 500 events taking place in Columbus each year — some large and some small.
Now, the Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau, along with the Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance, are giving them all the attention they deserve by improving the online calendar listing them.
“The goal is to provide a user-friendly experience that not only promotes what there is to see and do in Columbus, but creates an environment for our partners to cross-promote and grow their audiences,” Peter Bowden, the CVB’s president and chief executive officer, said of the major calendar upgrade that can be found on the websites of both the CVB and the arts organization.
The calendar features listings that can be searched by specific dates and periods of time. Each listing has a piece of art and synopsis of what is occurring, with a “read more” link for additional information, including the purchase of tickets for events that aren’t free and a map link to find the event’s location.
Those wishing to submit an event for listing can do so after setting up an account with a password. Those viewing the calendar can share a listing via Facebook and Twitter or add it to their own personal calendars via Google and Sync.
(Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau home page)
Aside from making the calendar more attractive and easier to use, the CVB sees it as a tool to promote tourism in the area, including attracting visitors to conventions, trade shows, reunions, group and business meetings and, of course, weekend travelers and day-trippers. The city also hopes it can help lure companies seeking a place to expand or locate their business.
The changes in the calendar come with Columbus attracting 1.8 million visitors in fiscal year 2016, which ended June 30. Those who visited our fair city — experiencing things such as the Chattahoochee whitewater course or the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center — generated an economic impact of $327 million locally.
The CVB stats also estimate the visitation and tourism pumped up tax revenue from lodging and shopping in the stores and restaurants by $37 million in the past fiscal year.
Comments