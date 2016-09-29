Business

Welch Allyn adding 100 jobs in central NY

The Associated Press
SKANEATELES, N.Y.

Medical equipment maker Welch Allyn is adding 100 jobs in central New York.

The 101-year-old medical device maker will invest $4.2 million to create the jobs. In exchange, up to $13.5 million in state and local incentives will be available to the company.

Welch Allyn also pledged to retain the 900 existing jobs at its factory and headquarters in Skaneateles, located about 20 miles southwest of Syracuse.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday.

Chicago-based Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. purchased Welch Allyn a year ago from the Allyn family and has continued to manufacture equipment under the Welch Allyn name.

