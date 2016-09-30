Free burritos and drinks up for grabs at Columbus restaurant

Willy’s Mexicana Grill has set an opening date for Oct. 17 in Columbus, with free burritos and drinks for the first 50 people at the restaurant.
The Atlanta-based company, with nearly 30 restaurants in the Atlanta area, is locating at 5279 Whittlesey Blvd. in the Columbus Park Crossing shopping and dining area on the city’s north side.
Willy’s is known for its “Fresh Mex” menu that includes quesadillas, tacos, nachos, bowls and signature California-style burritos that founder Willy Bitter discovered while living in San Francisco in the 1990s.
The average check for a Willy’s Mexicana Grill customer is $8 to $10, including beverage, the company said. Typical hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
(Related: Willy’s Mexicana Grill bringing California-style flavor to Columbus)
More restaurant news:
(Seafood restaurant bringing its shrimp, fish and crab claws to Columbus)
(French bistro among tenants of new shopping centers coming to north Columbus)
(Ruby Tuesday closes ‘underperforming’ Columbus restaurant)
(Chipotle Mexican Grill moving toward fall debut on Macon Road)
(High-end restaurant on the menu for Veterans Parkway project)
Comments